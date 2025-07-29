Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction in school parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for information in a potential abduction in a school parking lot on Monday night.

Police responded to the report of a possible abduction at Reams Road Elementary School (10141 Reams Road) around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 28.

Staff had reported observing a dark gray Toyota Camry driving in the parking lot. As the car drove through, two men approached on foot. An argument between the parties began as the car came to a stop. A woman got out of the car and ran a short distance before stopping. The two men then got in the car, which drove to where the woman was standing. The car then left with the woman and headed east on Reams Road.

The car is described as a 2002 to 2006 Toyota Camry. Both involved men were described as 16 to 20-year-old Hispanic males. One of the men had bushy hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt; the other was said to have short hair and was wearing a black shirt.

Police are investigating this incident and urge residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for images of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

