Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Chesterfield won't pay contractor that claims it’s owed millions on two road projects

Chesterfield County file photo.png
Richmond BizSense
Chesterfield County file photo.png
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Hampton Roads-based contractor is in a widening dispute with Chesterfield over millions of dollars the firm says it is owed for road projects in the county.

The Board of Supervisors last week said it would refuse to pay Branscome Operating LLC’s demand for additional funds for a widening project it completed on Winterpock Road last year. The denial came after Branscome filed a lawsuit against Chesterfield alleging it is owed money for a separate but similar project completed on Iron Bridge Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone