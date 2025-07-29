Why Chesterfield won't pay contractor that claims it’s owed millions on two road projects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Hampton Roads-based contractor is in a widening dispute with Chesterfield over millions of dollars the firm says it is owed for road projects in the county.

The Board of Supervisors last week said it would refuse to pay Branscome Operating LLC’s demand for additional funds for a widening project it completed on Winterpock Road last year. The denial came after Branscome filed a lawsuit against Chesterfield alleging it is owed money for a separate but similar project completed on Iron Bridge Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.