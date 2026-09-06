Person injured in Richmond shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road at approximately 12:55 a.m.
An adult male was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app is also available for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
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