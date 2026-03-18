Pawscienda K-9 Ranch opening new doggy daycare and training location in Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. — A pet resort is expanding in Hanover County, bringing doggy daycare and training services to the town of Ashland.

The Pawscienda K-9 Ranch, which has roots in Montpelier, is opening a new location in Ashland. Owner Jeff Stoneman said the expansion was driven by demand from customers who live closer to Ashland and the Richmond area.

The new location will focus on helping dogs and their owners communicate better and building confidence in dogs that struggle in everyday situations.

Stephen Hoechst, lead trainer and manager at Pawscienda Pet Resort, said the work is especially meaningful for anxious animals.

"That's probably one of the most rewarding things about the job, especially with those dogs that can be very scared and very nervous and anxious about things, we just teach them the world's not a big scary place."

The Pawscienda K-9 Ranch's new location is at 705 North Washington Highway in Ashland.

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