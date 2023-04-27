Woman attacked outside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium files lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. – The woman who was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of Rosie's Gaming Emporium has filed a lawsuit against the entertainment venue.

CBS 6 Problem Solver Laura French spoke in February to the 74-year-old victimwho described the attack on Dec. 30, 2022.

WTVR

The woman said she was helping a man park his car when he got out, grabbed her purse and pushed her to the ground.

The purse, she said, was strapped across her body.

“We were toggling back and forth. Before you know it, we were on the ground and something snapped, which was my purse, and he ran off, got in his car, and sped off,” she told French in February.

The woman was left with bruises and a broken foot.

Isham Davis, a convicted murderer who served time for his role in the beating death of a 17-year-old, was arrested Jan. 13 for the robbery and assault.

“I had chills through my body," the woman previously said. "I thank God, he didn't kill me."

The $2 million lawsuit filed Monday states that it was the duty of Rosie’s to ensure their parking lot was safe and secure.

WTVR

Since the initial Problem Solvers Investigation report, Rosie’s announced new security measures,including increasing safety patrols in their parking lot.

The victim has demanded a trial by jury.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.