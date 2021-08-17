Watch
Orangetheory offering free classes to anyone named Britney in support of #FreeBritney

Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- If your name is Britney -- or Brittany, Brittni, Brittney, etc. -- Orangetheory wants to make you stronger than yesterday.

The fitness chain is offering free classes to anyone named Britney in honor of Britney Spears.

It comes as Spears's father agreed to step down from her conservatorship after her years-long battle.

The gyms will also lead workouts with Britney-themed soundtracks.

The chain said they're not only honoring Britney, but also all strong, creative females who value their independence.

The promotion ends Friday.

There are three locations in Central Virginia -- on Forest Avenue, West Broad Street in Henrico, and in Midlothian.

