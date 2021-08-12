Reports: Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator

Britney Spears’ father agreed to step down as conservator of the pop star’s estate, according to TMZ and Variety which have reviewed court documents.

TMZ reports that Jamie Spears is agreeing to give up his role as conservator despite saying it’s “highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

The court filing reportedly goes on to say that Jamie does not believe the public battle between him and his daughter is her best interest.

The fight over conservatorship came to a head in July when Britney testified that her father was guilty of conservator abuse. Among the more shocking allegations, Britney said she wasn’t allowed to have her IUD removed to prevent her from having another child.

In response to Jamie agreeing to step down as conservator, Britney’s attorney told TMZ that they are pleased but not surprised with the decision.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart goes on to say that they will continue to look into potential misconduct of the conservatorship, which has gone on for 13 years.

“I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future,” Rosengart told TMZ. “In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."