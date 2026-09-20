VDOT worker killed on Interstate 64; troopers search for orange Dodge Charger

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A VDOT Safety Service Patrol worker was hit and killed on Interstate 64 in Newport News early Saturday morning, and the driver who hit him fled the scene.

Virginia State Police officials said the worker was helping at the scene of an earlier crash just after 3:10 a.m. on I-64 west near the Jefferson Avenue overpass when they were hit by an orange Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger drove away. The worker died from their injuries.

The incident began when troopers were called to the area after someone was reported sleeping in a vehicle on the interstate. While officers were on scene, a Kia Sorento rear-ended a Virginia State Police vehicle. The trooper was outside the patrol car at the time and was not hurt.

While crews were still working the scene, the Safety Service Patrol worker was hit by the Charger.

The 44-year-old Newport News driver of the Kia Sorento faces charges of reckless driving and driving while suspended.

The worker's name has not been released pending notification of their family.

Virginia State Police are still searching for the orange Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788.

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