Her son was killed skateboarding home. Now she hands out reflective vests.

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Virginia family has channeled their grief into action after losing their 17-year-old loved one in a pedestrian accident.

Devin Pulver's family launched Operation Reflect in an effort to prevent similar tragedies as Richmond grapples with a surge in pedestrian deaths.

Pulver, 17, was killed while skateboarding home on Prince George Drive in Hopewell on October 30, 2024.

Police ruled the incident an accident and never charged the driver.

"Devin was wearing dark clothing and the man said he didn't see him," Devin's mother Helen Shinault said. "It's very important to have on something reflective."

Through Operation Reflect, Shinault and others distribute reflective vests and encourages pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright, reflective clothing when out at night.

"Every reflective vest I give out brings Devin a little bit closer to me," Shinault said.

The family's mission comes as Richmond faces a crisis in pedestrian safety. The city has recorded seven pedestrian deaths in the past month, with the most recent fatality occurring Saturday night when a woman was killed at the intersection of Maury and 19th street.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula is calling for comprehensive changes to address the issue.

"We cannot accept that losing your life while walking, crossing the street, or heading to a bus stop is just part of living in a city," Avula said.

Avula believes infrastructure improvements, enhanced enforcement, and encouraging behavior changes are key strategies to reduce fatal crashes.

Devin's family echoes this multi-faceted approach, noting that accidents result from various factors including distracted driving, GPS reliance, poor street lighting, and pedestrian visibility issues.

"It's not always the pedestrian, it's not always the driver either," the family noted, emphasizing the complex nature of road safety.

Devin's aunt, Sonya Duer, still struggles with the loss.

"Two weeks before his 18th birthday God decided to take him home," Duer said. "It's been hard for us to accept it was his time."

Since September, Operation Reflect has distributed nearly 100 reflective vests to people they encounter on the street who don't have proper visibility gear. The family plans to expand their outreach by visiting churches and schools to educate youth about pedestrian safety.

"That's one less family that will have to bury their child," Shinault said.

Henrico County also has a reflective vest program.

The county's WOAH! reflective vests are available for pick up at all Henrico County libraries and Recreation Centers.



