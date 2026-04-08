Historic Old Dominion Barn Dance experiences a country music revival at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Old Dominion Barn Dance, a historic country music show that once rivaled the Grand Ole Opry, is experiencing a revival at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell.

Debuting on WRVA radio in Richmond in 1946, the original show was heard on radio stations across 38 states and into Canada before ending in 1964. Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame member Donna Meade brought the show back in recent years.

Today, the 21st-century version of the Old Dominion Barn Dance features eight shows each year, drawing enthusiastic, sold-out crowds.

"It’s like the Grand Ole Opry, used to be," The Mullins Sisters said.

The performers understand they are stepping into historic roles.

"They’re icons, so you know, it’s amazing that we can even try to fill those shoes, you know," The Mullins Sisters said.

"When I was first invited to join the cast, I had the biggest case of impostor syndrome you’ve even seen in your life," Patsy Hockaday said.

Hockaday performs alongside her husband, Michael.

"We bring back some of the old music that’s been sung before and you can see them nodding their heads in recognition and it’s just the most honoring, the biggest privilege and biggest opportunity my husband Michael and I ever had," Hockaday said. "What’s so lovely about the Barn Dance is it’s family friendly."

Mike Reed, a full-time musician who traveled 15,000 miles across Virginia in 2025, said performing with the Barn Dance group is different from his other shows.

"I did 174 shows last year, currently I have 182 for this year and that’s including the Barn Dance," Reed said.

"So we’re back there and the curtain is still down and we’re all doing our fist bumps and saying our little prayers and I just, always get kinda touched inside because I know what this show means to so many people and to me," Reed said.

"It’s absolutely a blessing. Nerve-racking but I love every minute of it," Reed said.

The performers said the weight they feel on their shoulders before each performance is real.

"Oh it is. It is. And it’s a little pressure but the nerves they go away, because we’re out there doing what we’ve always done," The Mullins Sisters said. "You see those smiling faces and you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing as entertaining them and giving them your all. They’re singing, they’re clapping along. You can see them just in these chairs, like this, I mean it’s great. It’s great."

"It’s such a blessing and especially for those of us that still want to perform the old music. It’s an incredible experience," Hockaday said.

During the original run, Virginia Governor Bill Tuck was such a fan that he had a private box reserved every Saturday night. While there are no private boxes at the Beacon Theatre, pit seats are available at the front of the stage.

"There’s not a bad seat in the house," Hockaday said.

There are three more dates this season, with afternoon and evening performances on each day. Click here to learn more.

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