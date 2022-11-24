Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in an active shooter incident

RICHMOND, Va. -- An active shooter scenario is one that strikes fear in the heart of shoppers everywhere. The Chesapeake Walmart incident unfolded just over 26 hours before Thanksgiving Day and the start of the holiday season.

Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.

He believes that running should be your first option, if you find yourself stuck in the middle of the store, having to make a quick move, you should try to hide as best as possible and find a weapon.

"Grab something you can protect yourself with. You know, Walmart has knives and kitchen utensils," Hugate said.

Police said Tuesday night's shooting in Chesapeake started in the break room of the Walmart. Witnesses said that some ran out of the exits while others barricaded themselves in bathrooms.

Hugate said that if you lock yourself in a room, you should wait until the police come to get you.

"They will be recognized as law enforcement officers," Hugate said.

Hugate said we live in a day and age of see something, say something. Those who work in a retail setting and notice someone displaying unusual behavior should voice their concerns.