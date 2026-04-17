Nottoway County special education teacher Madeline Duffy wins top regional award

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Nottoway County special education teacher Madeline Duffy was named the Region Eight Teacher of the Year.

She was surprised with the award in front of her family and students.

Duffy, who is also Nottoway County's Teacher of the Year, started the Cougar Cafe in 2024.

The coffee shop delivers drinks to school employees as a way to help her special education students learn money, communication and cooking skills.

Watch: How the Cougar Café is changing lives

How the Cougar Café is changing lives of Nottoway High School students and their families

She credits her students as the real reason for her success.

"My students make me look really good. It's them, it's not me. I'm just the facilitator. They do all the work. One of my students, Rachel, she she was crying when I was up there receiving my award, and she said she was crying happy tears, which just made me cry," Duffy said.

Nottoway County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marcia H. Martin said Duffy exemplifies the very best of Nottoway County Public Schools.

"Her dedication, commitment, and passion for teaching have made a lasting impact on our students, families, and the entire community," Martin said. "She consistently goes above and beyond to ensure student success, and her recognition as Region 8 Teacher of the Year is a true reflection of her excellence and the pride we have in her work. We are incredibly fortunate to have her as part of our Nottoway team and her commitment to excellence."

Duffy will now compete for the State Teacher of the Year Award. She has an interview later this month. The final ceremony will take place in downtown Richmond on May 5.

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