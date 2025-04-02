Neighbors react to Northside shooting that left 24-year-old man dead, woman injured

RICHMOND, Va. — Northside neighbors are expressing safety concerns following a double shooting Monday night that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Lamont Hawley Barrow, 24, died from his injuries after the shooting at the corner of Azalea Avenue and Chamberlayne Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A day after the shots rang out, concerns over safety in the area remain for many Richmonders.

Richmond man jumped into action after fatal North Side shooting: 'Time just stopped'

Multiple neighbors shared that they felt speaking on camera about their safety concerns could jeopardize their safety.

They claim to have witnessed illegal activity taking place at all hours on the block, saying they have had these concerns for some time and have communicated them to the police.

They say conditions had marginally improved since a stabbing last year, but they fear things will get worse after Monday night's shooting, especially with warmer weather approaching.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Barrow’s picture is now displayed on a poster inside the convenience store, where police are seeking information about the crime.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

