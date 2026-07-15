New information after two people killed in Northampton County shootings

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Balloons and flowers marked the house where one of the two people killed in an apparent Northampton County, Virginia shooting spree lived.

Four other people were injured in the seemingly connected shootings across multiple locations Monday morning.

Richard Dunton lives in the mobile home park on Randall Place, where the Northampton County Sheriff's Office said everything started around 4:30 Monday morning.

Dunton was in disbelief Tuesday.

“She was a nice person. I mean she would do [anything] and everything for people," Dunton said of his deceased neighbor whose name has not yet been released.

He said her car was at his house because he had been working on it.

“Every time I go by her yard I look over there and it feels different," said Dunton.

The two women who set up the memorial outside the Randall Place home said they are family members but didn’t want to talk about the incident.

A memorial was also set up at a home a few miles away on Seaside Road, where Northampton County’s sheriff said Monday a family member of the suspect was found shot dead.

Family there also did not want to talk.

Neighbors said the whole thing has shaken the community.

No one answered Tuesday morning when WTKR knocked on the doors of the homes on Parallel Road.

That's where Northampton County Sheriff’s deputies got into a shootout with the suspect on Monday.

“We just want to keep everyone in our thoughts and prayers, the officers involved and the families," Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty told WTKR in an interview Monday.

Three other people were found shot on Parallel Road.

As of Tuesday, they and the suspect were being treated at the hospital.

WTKR went to the courthouse in Northampton County Tuesday to look for documents related to the shootings but none were on file.

The shootings remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

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