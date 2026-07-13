2 killed, 4 others injured in Eastern Shore shooting spree

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed and four others were injured, including a sheriff's deputy, in a shooting spree across multiple locations in Northampton County Monday morning.

The Northampton County Sheriff's Office received the first call around 5 a.m. for shots fired on Randall Circle in Nassawadox, according to Sheriff David Doughty. Deputies arrived and encountered an armed male carrying a rifle. The suspect fired at two deputies who were in their patrol cars, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

At the Randall Circle location, deputies discovered a woman with a gunshot wound. That woman later died.

The sheriff's office then received another call for shots fired on Parallel Road in the Machipongo area. Deputies arrived to find an armed male actively shooting at two residences and at officers. Deputies approached the individual, exchanged gunfire with him, and the suspect was shot and taken into custody.

One deputy was shot during the Randall Circle incident. The bullet was lodged in the deputy's vest.

Three other victims sustained gunshot wounds at the Parallel Road location, and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators also discovered a third shooting location on Seaside Road in Nassawadox, where a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect was initially taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Hampton Roads.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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