Firefighters rescue child from frozen Virginia pond

NORFOLK, Va. — A child was rescued Sunday after falling through the ice in a retention pond in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

The child fell in the water in a pond in the apartment complex off Sellger Drive.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they arrived to find the father and child in the water.

The child was taken to CHKD for evaluation.

The incident was a reminder of the tragedy that occurred almost one year ago in Virginia Beach with 12-year-old Juan Mejia Acevedo, who fell through the ice in a retention point in his apartment complex and died on Jan. 24.

More recently, a four-year-old died outside a Henrico County apartment complex after he fell into the frozen water.

It is never a good idea to walk out on frozen water because you never know how thick the ice may be. Falling through can expose you to rapid hypothermia and death.