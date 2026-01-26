Child rescued after falling through ice into Henrico lake, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A child was rescued after falling through ice into a western Henrico lake Monday afternoon, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the 12000 block of Shore View Drive around 2 p.m.

Investigators on scene said the child, whose age has not been released, was rescued and taken to an area hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.