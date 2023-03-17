No mention of Irvo Otieno's death at Henrico mental health board meeting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The local officials who oversee mental health services in Henrico County met for a regularly-scheduled board meeting Thursday evening, but they did not address Irvo Otieno's death.

The 28-year-old Henrico man died at Central State Hospital, a state-run mental hospital in Dinwiddie, Virginia. Seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies and three now former Central State employees were charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's in-custody death.

The Henrico-Area Community Services Board is comprised of twelve people who are appointed by local government.

Part of their duties is to support, ensure, and deliver behavioral health resources -- as well as provide services that respond to mental health emergencies.

WTVR CBS 6 asked to speak with board members about Otieno's death following the meeting, but they declined.

Ten people so far have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death. The seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies were charged Tuesday and additional charges were announced Thursday against three people who were employed by Central State Hospital.

