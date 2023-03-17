Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

No mention of Irvo Otieno's death at Henrico mental health board meeting

No mention of Irvo Otieno's death at Henrico mental health board meeting
Henrico-Area​ Community Services Board
Posted at 6:15 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 18:15:46-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The local officials who oversee mental health services in Henrico County met for a regularly-scheduled board meeting Thursday evening, but they did not address Irvo Otieno's death.

The 28-year-old Henrico man died at Central State Hospital, a state-run mental hospital in Dinwiddie, Virginia. Seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies and three now former Central State employees were charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's in-custody death.

The Henrico-Area Community Services Board is comprised of twelve people who are appointed by local government.

Part of their duties is to support, ensure, and deliver behavioral health resources -- as well as provide services that respond to mental health emergencies.

WTVR CBS 6 asked to speak with board members about Otieno's death following the meeting, but they declined.

Ten people so far have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death. The seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies were charged Tuesday and additional charges were announced Thursday against three people who were employed by Central State Hospital.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: The Death of Irvo Otieno

TIMELINE: What we know about the events leading up to Irvo Otieno's death Mom shown video of son's death at hospital: 'My son was treated like a dog' Mother: Irvo Otieno was 'brilliant and creative and bright' Irvo Otieno's family shown video of his final moments: 'Inhumane nightmare' Former Central State employees charged with 2nd-degree murder of Irvo Otieno Prosecutor: Man smothered to death at Virginia mental hospital Henrico deputy's wife says aftermath of colleagues' arrests has been 'horrible' Lawyer for family of man killed in jail: 'He was treated deplorably' What happened to Irvo Otieno? Sheriff's deputies charged with 2nd-degree murder. 'Do you have anything to say about the charges?' CBS 6 questions deputies He had a mental health crisis. Why was he taken from the hospital to jail? Senator questions state's mental health response: 'The family deserves answers' Prosecutor watched a video, then charged deputies with 2nd-degree murder Deputies charged in man's death at Virginia mental hospital Multiple Henrico deputies charged with 2nd-degree murder

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone