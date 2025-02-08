Watch Now
New state troopers sworn in at ceremony in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Commonwealth of Virginia welcomed 48 new state troopers to the force following their graduation ceremony in Chesterfield County.

The commencement ceremony at the State Police Training Academy on Midlothian Turnpike Friday morning was attended by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who also spoke during the event.

The 142nd generation of state troopers included both traditional trainees and members from what is known as the "Expedited Law Enforcement Certified Academy."

That group consists of law enforcement professionals who have already been certified by the Department of Criminal Justice Services and have served at least three years in law enforcement elsewhere in Virginia.

"The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations," a state police spokespersons said.

The troopers will now spend six weeks with a Field Training Officer learning to get to know their patrol area.

This year's graduates come from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Japan.

