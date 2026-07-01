Rent, food containers and driving: New Virginia laws take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — New Virginia laws took effect July 1, covering everything from renter protections and food containers to driver education and school zone enforcement. Also, a Virginia judge blocked one of the most closely watched measures before it could be enforced.

A Washington County judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of a law that would restrict the sale and purchase of certain semiautomatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds. Virginians who already own these weapons will not be impacted.

Attorney General Jay Jones said Virginia's ban on assault weapons is designed to keep Virginians safe and vowed to continue fighting the injunctions in court.

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up challenges to similar assault weapons bans in Illinois and Connecticut in October.

The owner of Town Gun Shop in Richmond said he saw more than $100,000 in sales yesterday as people anticipate big impacts.

WTVR Mark Tosh

"We've had a number of people who have come in for first time buying... can you show me about ARs? What can I get, and what do you have available?" gun shop owner Mark Tosh said.

Also taking effect July 1 is a ban on expanded polystyrene, or Styrofoam, cups and containers for food vendors. The law passed in 2021.

According to environmentalists, expanded polystyrene takes at least 500 years to break down.

One Richmond restaurant owner said he is now worried about his wallet after switching to a new container.

"Evidently, I'm going to raise my prices, and that's going to scare away my customers and run them away," Rondell Norfleet, owner of Norfleet Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach, said.

WTKR Rondell Norfleet

A new housing law now requires landlords to accept checks and money orders for rent and deposits and limits processing fees.

New driving laws also took effect July 1.

First-time drivers between 18 and 21 must now complete a driver's education course and hold a learner's permit for at least 90 days before getting a license. Local governments can now also use automated cameras in school zones to ticket speeders.

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