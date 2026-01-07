Louisa County opens new learning facility for middle school students

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Louisa County Public Schools reached a historic milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for a new learning facility that will serve both Louisa County Middle School and the county's alternative education program.

The 62,500-square-foot facility features 36 state-of-the-art classrooms, a 200-seat cafeteria, an expanded gymnasium, and technology labs designed to provide advanced training and lessons for students.

RRMM Architects designed the facility, while the Neilsen Construction Company handled the construction. The Louisa County School Board and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility addresses growing enrollment across the district, according to Superintendent Doug Straley.

"Our enrollment in our schools is growing. Our county as a whole, our population is growing. So this is step one in many phases of growth we're having to look at," Straley said.

The district has additional expansion plans in the works. A career and technical center will be added to the high school, expanding capacity by 320 students. Officials are also considering building another elementary school in the county.

The new middle school facility adds approximately 500 seats to accommodate the growing student population in Louisa County.

