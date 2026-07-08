Virginia woman killed after running off road in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in New Kent County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 60, less than a half-mile west of Toe Ink Terrace.

VSP said the driver of an SUV was heading east when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. They then re-entered the road, ran off the right side, and struck a guardrail. The car continued about 50 feet along the guardrail before coming to rest.

The driver, identified at 59-year-old Deitra Lynn Saunders of Providence Forge, died at the scene.

VSP said she was not wearing a seat belt, and may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. Speed and alcohol were not factors.

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.