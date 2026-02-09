Virginia family of 11 loses everything in house fire, New Kent community helps

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A family of 11 lost their home and vehicles in a Saturday morning fire, according to New Kent County Fire Chief Richard Opett.

New Kent Fire-Rescue responded to the home at approximately 9:32 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the 4900 block of Lynn Lake Court. First-arriving units found a single-story house with a walk-out basement fully engulfed in flames, Opett said.

Everyone safely evacuated the building, but the home is considered a total loss.

The family includes parents Tammy Toots and Bryant Gauldin and their children ranging in age from 4 to 23 years old.

"They were woken up Saturday morning to a house filled with smoke and engulfed in flames," GoFundMe organizer Savannah Turner wrote. "They were unable to grab any of their belongings from the house."

Fire crews faced significant challenges, Opett said, due to heavy fire and high winds. The home's remote location, lack of nearby hydrants, and icy conditions also impacted the response, he said.

The first units arrived within nine minutes of the 911 call.

Firefighters from seven jurisdictions, New Kent County, James City County, York County, Henrico County, Charles City County, King & Queen County, King William County, and the Town of West Point ended up responding to the home.

One firefighter was treated and transported to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation and was released the same day.

Crews remained on-site managing hotspots and making sure the fire was out.

Three of the family's children are former New Kent High School basketball players, according to a post on the New Kent High School Boys Basketball Facebook page.

Community members are collecting donations including clothing, toiletries, household essentials and vehicles for the family. Items can be dropped off at the New Kent Parks & Recreation Gym during business hours Monday through Friday.

The cause remains under investigation by the New Kent Fire Marshal's Office.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

