New data shows Virginia's cyclospora outbreak is still growing week over week

Virginia's cyclospora case count has risen to 197, a jump of 35 cases from the previous week, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health as of Aug. 10, 2026.

Of the 197 cases, 107 were domestically acquired — up 18 from the previous week. Another 48 cases were internationally acquired, up 12 from the previous week. The remaining 42 cases are unknown or pending, an increase of 5.

The illness is tied to iceberg lettuce sold under various brand names in multiple states. In Virginia, the recalled products are the Marketside brand sold at Walmart.

Cyclospora is a microscopic, spherical parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea “with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the CDC. Outbreaks tend to occur most often in the late spring and summer.

The heat-loving parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces. The illness, called cyclosporiasis, is less common than foodborne illnesses caused by other germs, including salmonella and E. coli. Many cyclospora cases are never linked to a specific food or other source.

The worst year in the U.S. for infections was 2019, when about 4,700 illnesses were reported nationally. This year has far surpassed that. Michigan alone has reported more than 12,000 — including two deaths. Adding in the other states that have reported cases, the national total stands at over 25,000.

The FDA says it is tracking five separate ongoing cyclospora outbreaks. The 15-state outbreak is by far the largest. No products have been linked to the other outbreaks, including one that has sickened 115 people.

WATCH: What Richmond restaurant says you should 'always ask' amid diarrhea-causing cyclospora outbreak

What Richmond restaurant says you should 'always ask' amid diarrhea-causing cyclospora outbreak

Michael Stavenjord, who has worked at New York Deli in Carytown for 12 years and previously ran the kitchen before moving to bartending, said the restaurant was not impacted because it sources lettuce locally.

"We've had hydroponic lettuce, and we actually already had that; it comes from Goochland, Virginia," Stavenjord said. "So we wash it really well, but that out of the gate wasn't a huge concern because we feel our lettuce is already sourced pretty well."

Stavenjord said local businesses in Richmond do a good job buying local produce.

"Everyone's trying to lean that way, and I feel like Richmond is particularly better about that than a lot of other cities can be," Stavenjord said.

For those concerned about the outbreak, Stavenjord recommends asking your server where the produce being served comes from.

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