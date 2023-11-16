Watch Now
An impaired driver hit her and killed her friend. She now has a message for you: 'People need to think'

Posted at 3:48 PM, Nov 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Natalie Rainer has added her voice to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) message.

Rainer, 30, was severely injured in 2022 when a drunk driver hit her as she rode her bicycle in eastern Henrico on a Saturday morning.

Rainer's riding partner, Jonah Holland, was killed in the crash.

"What happened to Jonah and me that morning was unpredictable, random drunken violence, but it was preventable," Rainer said Thursday at MADD's holiday campaign kickoff event.

Rainer said she decided to join the cause while she recovered in the hospital.

"Definitely my way of honoring Jonah," she said. "I think that she would be really proud of me for finding the courage to share our story."

MADD estimates there will be 21 million instances of drunk driving nationwide over the holiday season.

"Each of those is a drunk driver who's killed somebody and every person who dies, they have family members, they have friends, they have all these people that are impacted by that," Deputy Attorney General Rob Bell said.

Lisa Black, who survived a DUI crash nine years ago, emceed the event.

She said hearing Rainer's story brought a rush of emotion.

"Not only with Natalie, but I've made connections with people who have lost loved ones," Black said. "Don't drink and drive and don't let others drink and drive. Get there safely."

Rainer said the sheer number of people impacted by DUI crashes was heartbreaking.

"That people are being affected by the unsafe decisions of other people who get behind the wheel, whether they're just driving recklessly or impaired. This isn't a rare thing," Rainer said. "What needs to happen is that people need to think about how their actions affect other people as they move throughout their day."

MADD also unveiled its new motto "To Get There" at Thursday's event. They are encouraging drivers to take the pledge and commit to being a part of the solution this season.

In October, Jeffrey Brooks, 19, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, maiming with DWI, and driving under the influence. All but 10 years of that active prison sentence was suspended.

