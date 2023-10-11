Driver sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Richmond cyclist Jonah Holland

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The driver who killed Richmond cyclist Jonah Holland will serve 10 years and one month in prison following his sentencing in Henrico County Court on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Brooks, 19, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for his role in the August 2022 crash, but most of that active prison sentence was suspended.

Brooks previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, maiming with DWI, and driving under the influence.

Brooks was drunk and had marijuana in his system when he drove into Holland and cyclist Natalie Rainer as the pair rode along Osborne Turnpike in eastern Henrico County that Saturday morning, police said.

WTVR Jonah Holland and Natalie Rainer were struck while cycling in eastern Henrico on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Rainer, who was seriously injured in the crash, spoke at Wednesday's sentencing and said Holland's death tore a deep wound into the community.

She said she prayed that the court would deal justice while also granting mercy.

“Everybody loved Jonah. She was the type of person who would bend over backward to help you if you needed it," Rainer said in a previous interview with CBS 6. "He was just a young man, and his decisions affected my life. They took Jonah’s life but ultimately, they’ve affected his own life. He’ll be carrying the weight and the result of his choices for the rest of his life.”

Rainer, who suffered multiple broken bones, road rash, and abdominal injuries, spent three weeks in the trauma center at VCU Medical Center and months in rehabilitation.

WTVR Natalie Rainer

She said while her physical health may never be what it once was, she remained steadfast in her mission to help others by raising awareness.

“I think it’s hard to unlearn some of this darkness that I’ve been unfortunately thrust into as a result of this accident, but I want to show up in a positive way and I want to use my voice to advance bike and pedestrian safety in our city,” Rainer said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.