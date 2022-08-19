These cyclists rode 21 miles to honor one of their own killed on the road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of cyclists gathered on Thursday night to honor the life of a woman who was hit and killed while riding her bike in Henrico over the weekend.

Community members from the cycling and triathlon community in Central Virginia met to honor the life of Jonah Holland. Holland lost her life doing what she loved on Saturday morning while on a bike ride with her friend Natalie Rainer.

Police said that an intoxicated teenager hit Jonah and Natalie while they were riding on Osbourne Turnpike in Henrico. The sheer impact killed Jonah and left Natalie with critical injuries.

"Today's battle cry is, I have to live for Jonah," said a family member of Natalie's.

They said that was the message Natalie said when doctors first took out her breathing tube.

Those gathered on Thursday night spoke about the kind of incredible human Jonah was and how they are heartbroken that Natalie and Jonah weren't able to finish their ride because of the careless actions of someone else.

Organizers also discussed how they are trying to move past the tragedy and get back on their feet.

“I can’t think of anything better than doing this. I think this is what Jonah would want. For us to keep striving for wellness, fitness, achievement and teamwork,” said friend Adam Foldenauer.

After the cyclists gathered to pay honor to Jonah with words, they took to the road for a 21-mile ride to Ashland and back. The first mile of the ride was a slow mile of silence in honor of Jonah's life.

The ride also represented a call to the community to pay mind to how drivers interact with cyclists.

Those riding hoped when people saw the pack of cyclists, they asked what was happening and were brought attention to how quickly a driver can take a cyclist's life.

"It doesn't take much. Take a few more seconds and give a cyclist a little more room. It's not worth injuring someone or killing them," Trey Dunnaville, a friend, said.

The cyclists said the first mile was tough as they rode to remember their friend. However, many said they will remember the great conversations and rides they had together with Jonah.

