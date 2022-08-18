Vigil, silent ride will honor cyclists involved in deadly Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A vigil and bike ride will be held Thursday evening in memory and support of the two cyclists involved in a deadly crash over the weekend.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. at Crump Park.

After some remarks in the park, attendees will then take part in a 21-mile ride to Ashland and back. The first mile will be a slow "mile of silence" before the ride spreads out for the remainder.

Organizers said the ride is not only for the two victims, but also about taking a stand against distracted and impaired driving.

Carla "Jonah" Holland, 49, was killed in the Aug. 13 crash.

Her friend, Natalie Rainer, was injured. Her family said she faces a long road to recovery and have set up a GoFundMe to help with her expenses. Among her injuries are several broken or fractured bones and damaged organs.

"But, these things are survivable and Natalie is a fighter and she's going to get through this. But, it's going to be a long haul and long journey. Right now, breathing is difficult because of the ribs. But, she just needs hopes and prayers and people to think about her in a positive way," said her uncle Bob Rainer.

He added that Natalie initially had a breathing tube inserted, but after it was removed among her first words after learning what had happened to her friend were "I will have to live for Jonah".

"Her stoic words are inspiring to everyone in the family. And it's just, it's the kind of person that Natalie is. She sees the loss of her biking friend, her companion, her yoga friend and she takes this as this is her battle cry," added Bob.

Jeffrey Brooks, 18, has been charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter. His next court appearance is Aug. 23 for a bond hearing.

