Teen driver charged with DUI in crash that killed bicyclist, critically injured other rider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in a wreck that killed a bicyclist and critically injured another rider in eastern Henrico County Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane around 7:15 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists, Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said.

"Two bicyclists and a Ford Explorer were traveling South on Osborne Turnpike near the entrance to the Village at Osbourne Community when the crash occurred," Pecka said. "The Ford SUV... struck both bicyclists, who were identified as adult females."

One bicyclist, 49-year-old Carla Holland of Richmond, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to Pecka.

The other rider was taken to VCU Medical Center and was in critical condition at last check, according to police.

"Both bicyclists were wearing protective cycling equipment," Pecka said.

WTVR Cyclist killed on Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County.

The driver of the SUV, Jeffrey Brooks of Richmond, remained on the scene, according to Pecka.

Brooks was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

He is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our thoughts are with the families impacted by this tragic incident," Pecka wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.