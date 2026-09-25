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Rare female Shaolin Kung Fu disciple is using social media to share the 1,500-year-old practice with the world

Virginia native Natalie Aldrich is one of few female Shaolin Kung Fu disciples in the world, She's using social media to teach the 1,500-year-old practice to others.
Rare female Shaolin Kung Fu disciple uses social media to share with the world
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RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman holds a title few women ever have in a tradition stretching back more than 1,500 years.

Natalie Aldrich completed three years of training at a Shaolin temple in Los Angeles to become a 35th generation disciple of Shaolin Kung Fu — a practice that combines Kung Fu, meditation and philosophy.

Aldrich is one of only a handful of female disciples of the ancient tradition.

"It's been a huge honor to see the way that it changes peoples lives," Aldrich said. "I'm not a master I don't claim to be, but I did have this experience. You know that nobody can take away from me."

Aldrich said the discipline has changed her life and that she finds peace in her practice.

She is now using social media to mentor others through online and in-person classes.

"I get messages and comments all the time like how my discipline has motivated people and how I've changed peoples lives," she said.

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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