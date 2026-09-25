Rare female Shaolin Kung Fu disciple is using social media to share the 1,500-year-old practice with the world

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman holds a title few women ever have in a tradition stretching back more than 1,500 years.

Natalie Aldrich completed three years of training at a Shaolin temple in Los Angeles to become a 35th generation disciple of Shaolin Kung Fu — a practice that combines Kung Fu, meditation and philosophy.

Aldrich is one of only a handful of female disciples of the ancient tradition.

"It's been a huge honor to see the way that it changes peoples lives," Aldrich said. "I'm not a master I don't claim to be, but I did have this experience. You know that nobody can take away from me."

Aldrich said the discipline has changed her life and that she finds peace in her practice.

She is now using social media to mentor others through online and in-person classes.

"I get messages and comments all the time like how my discipline has motivated people and how I've changed peoples lives," she said.