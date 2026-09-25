Police investigation underway at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police confirmed to CBS 6 that a caller reported a possible criminal incident at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond. The school has since released a statement acknowledging a Richmond Police Department investigation.

"We have received reports of alleged student misconduct and violations of our Student Parent Handbook, which we take very seriously," the school said in a statement. "We also understand that the Richmond Police Department has opened an investigation into potentially unlawful activity by one or more students."

A Richmond Police Department investigator was on campus Wednesday, Sept. 23 to meet with school administrators, according to a school spokesperson.

The spokesperson said no search warrants have been presented to the school.

"Trinity's leadership is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation," the school said. "While we know there may be questions within the community, the school is not able to comment on any details of an active police investigation."

A school spokesperson said Trinity Episcopal switched to a fully asynchronous learning platform on Wednesday to promote student well-being. Students have since returned to campus.

"Our focus, as always, is to ensure every student feels supported by the school – academically and socially," the school said. "Each of us – students, faculty, staff, parents and trustees – has a role to play in creating an environment of belonging, and we take our obligation as custodians of our community seriously."

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.