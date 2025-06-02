New information about high school student killed in Virginia interstate shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County family and the Varina High School community are grieving after a high school student was killed in a shooting on Interstate 64 over the weekend.

Naseem King, 18, was shot and killed while driving on I-64 near the Richmond exit early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators say it was an isolated incident and they are unable to provide further details about the situation at this time.

The two other people in the car at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

King's family is in shock, mourning the of their son.

Teen driver shot and killed on Virginia interstate

The Varina High School student had aspirations of becoming a graphic designer.

His family described him as kind and intelligent, and said he had a deep love for family and friends.

He was often known to give advice and uplift his sisters through laughter.

Varina High School provided counselors on Monday for those affected and shared information about the district's telehealth Henrico CARES program.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn that we've lost one of our own," Alicia Atkins, Henrico School Board Member, said. "I know educators, students and communities near and far are trying to understand why this happened. These tragedies continue to shake us, and the pain is real. Naseem was a part of Varina Nation, and his absence is felt by so many."

Virginia State Police are currently investigating and have found there are no threats to the community.

King's family will share details about a memorial service in the coming days. They are asking for prayers and support for their GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.