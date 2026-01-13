Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 arrests made months after high school student killed in Virginia interstate shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested months after a high school student was killed in a shooting on Interstate 64, the Virginia State Police announced Tuesday.

Naseem King, 18, was shot and killed while driving on I-64 near the Richmond exit on June 1, 2025.

Troy Jefferson, 19, of Richmond, was arrested Jan. 2. Rahmel Tyshawn Stewart, 20, also of Richmond, was arrested Jan. 5.

Both men are charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"The arrests follow an extensive investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police," the news release said. "The arrests occurred on different dates due to Stewart being incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time investigators obtained the warrants."

State police said the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

