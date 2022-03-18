Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north near Arthur Ashe Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck has backed up traffic for four miles along Interstate 95 north in Richmond Friday afternoon.
VDOT officials said the wreck closed the interstate's right and center lanes near Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 78). The wreck has also closed that Exit 78 ramp.
VDOT officials said there was a four-mile backup as of 4 p.m. and warned drivers to "use alternate routes and expect delays."
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
