7-vehicle chain-reaction wreck shuts down I-64 west in New Kent: 'Seek alternate routes'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash has closed Interstate 64 west in New Kent County on Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said in an email around 11:15 a.m. that the crash happened near Homestead Road (mile marker 222.2), which is about one mile before the exit for Route 33.

Troopers were called to the crash just after 10:15 a.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the crash was a chain-reaction rear-end collision that occurred when vehicles stopped for traffic in the area," troopers said.

State police said that no injuries have been reported.

"Traffic is proceeding along the right shoulder," VDOT officials said. "Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

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