Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north near Route 10 in Chesterfield: 'Seek alternate routes'

I-95 Wreck April 3, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic along Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning.

Officials with VDOT said the crash closed the interstate's center and right travel lanes near Route 10.

There was a backup of roughly four miles as of 11:40 a.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

