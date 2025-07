CHESTER, Va. — A West Coast drive-thru coffee shop is pulling into Chester for its first spot in the Richmond region.

Dutch Bros is planning to open a location at 12031 Route 1, according to a recently filed site plan. The chain operates drive-thru-only locations with a beverage-focused menu including coffee drinks, lemonade, iced tea and smoothies, along with pastries and granola bars.

