Chesterfield Police issued over 150 tickets in Hull Street Road traffic blitz

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A recent Chesterfield Police traffic blitz on Hull Street Road resulted in dozens of cars stopped and over 100 tickets.

Hull Street Road was chosen for the traffic enforcement operation, which took place on Thursday, June 26, by a poll of residents. The operation focused on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, seat belt use, and mobile device use while driving.

Below are the results of the one-day traffic blitz, shared by Chesterfield Police:



141 vehicles stopped

154 summonses issued

23 written warnings for various traffic-related offenses

Highest speed of the day was 90 mph in a 55-mph zone, driver charged with reckless driving

One impaired driver arrested

One stolen vehicle recovered

"As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up, put devices down, obey posted speed limits and move over for emergency vehicles," Chesterfield Police shared in a statement.

Local News Police are out in full force along Hull Street Road: 'This makes me happy' Kristen Luehrs

Susan Clark appreciated the special attention police gave that roadway.

"Hull Street Road is a nightmare, so scary most drivers are not abiding by speed limits," Clark posted on social media.

"This makes me happy," Shannon Matheny Geraghty added. "The red light running is ridiculous and extreme speed everywhere."

"I'm glad they're focusing on Hull Street! The drivers are out of control," Tanisha Miller said.

A similar operation in December resulted in more than 100 tickets issued in just one day. That enforcement focused on the 3-mile stretch between Route 288 and Courthouse Road.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube