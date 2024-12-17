Chesterfield Police wrote 112 tickets during a 1-day traffic blitz along 3-miles of road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police announced officers pulled over 99 drivers and wrote 112 tickets during a one-day traffic blitzed focused on the three-mile stretch Hull Street Road between Route 288 and Courthouse Road.

Police chose that road for its Dec. 12 operation after nearly half of the people who responded to a Nextdoor survey thought Hull Street Road was the most unsafe road in the area.

Police said during the operation they ticketed one driver for traveling 81 mph in a 45-mph zone.

"A juvenile was cited for driving 73 mph in a 45-mph zone and for driving on a learners permit without a licensed driver in the vehicle," a Chesterfield Polic spokesperson said. "One 18-wheeler [driver] was cited for driving 65 mph in a 45-mph zone."

According to the VDOT crash dashboard, there have been at least 70 crashes reported this year along Hull Street Road, with most of them being minor.

“Holidays should be a time of celebration, and we don't want it to be a time of tragedy,” Chesterfield Police Sgt. Kyle Easton said. “The last thing we want to do is be knocking on somebody's door telling them that there's been a terrible accident that's terrible for the families. It's awful for us as well.”

Drivers can expect to see more police officers on the roads for the rest of the year as the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is underway and and continues until January 1.

