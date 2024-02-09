Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield, police say

Chesterfield Police were called to the 5500 block of Centralia Road just after 8:20 p.m. That is not far from the North Oaks subdivision.
Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted at 9:35 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 23:17:05-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck along a Chesterfield County road Thursday night.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 5500 block of Centralia Road just after 8:20 p.m. That is not far from the North Oaks subdivision.

Officers said two people were injured, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries at last check around 9:30 p.m.

One of the victim has life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Sculptor's 'dream state' work shows 'dignity and power' at Richmond museum Denny Hamlin talks Michael Jordan, podcasting, and being the villain of NASCAR Code-named ‘Project Gale’ would add 2.4M-square-foot warehouse development Warmer Friday with more clouds around

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone