2 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck along a Chesterfield County road Thursday night.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 5500 block of Centralia Road just after 8:20 p.m. That is not far from the North Oaks subdivision.

Officers said two people were injured, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries at last check around 9:30 p.m.

One of the victim has life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

