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Driver hospitalized with head injury after motorcycle crash near Southpark Mall, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 11, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 11, 2026
Prince George Police Lights Generic Day Crime Crash
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PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Southpark Mall Saturday morning.

Prince George Police said the wreck happened just after 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Temple Avenue.

"Although the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, further investigation has revealed that it was not properly secured," officers said.

The driver, who suffered a head injury, was taken to Chippenham Hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately available.

Police said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

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