Driver hospitalized with head injury after motorcycle crash near Southpark Mall, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Southpark Mall Saturday morning.

Prince George Police said the wreck happened just after 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Temple Avenue.

"Although the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, further investigation has revealed that it was not properly secured," officers said.

The driver, who suffered a head injury, was taken to Chippenham Hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately available.

Police said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

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