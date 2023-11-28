Police ID father and son killed in Henrico home

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Henrico Police have identified the father and adult son found dead in a Glen Allen home on Monday as Albert Moody Jr, 70, and Malcolm Moody, 38, both from Henrico County.

"Detectives have classified this incident as a homicide," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crime. "There is currently no suspect information available as detectives continue to process evidence and follow up on leads."

Police were called to the Henrico home along the 11000 block of Little Five Loop, off Brook Road/Route 1, at about 11:39 a.m. on November 27, 2023.

There they found the Moodys who were deceased when officers arrived.

It appeared the men had been shot, police said.

Neighbors who spoke with CBS 6 said they were shocked and saddened by the brutal crime.

"It's very quiet with families, young families, moving in," neighbor David Skandera said. "It's quite shocking to hear what just happened."

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Breeden at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.