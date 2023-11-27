2 people dead in Henrico County home, homicide investigation underway

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Two people were found dead in a Henrico County home, according to Henrico Police.

Police have launched a homicide investigation at the home along the 11000 block of Little Five Loop in Glen Allen, according to Henrico Police.

The Henrico Citizen, citing neighbors, reported a man and his father were deceased inside the home.

Henrico Police have not yet confirmed those details to CBS 6 News.

Roads in the River Mill community, off Brook Road/Route 1, may be closed while police investigate.

Police have not yet disclosed anything about the cause(s)of death, nor if officers were looking for any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.