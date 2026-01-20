Virginia nonprofit seeks support to expand low-cost auto repair services for families in need

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A nonprofit providing low-cost auto repairs to families in need has moved to a new location and is seeking community support to expand its mission.

Mechanics of Faith, operating from its new facility on Sharon Road in King William County, helped nearly 1,200 people last year and hopes to serve 1,600 to 2,000 families this year. The organization provides affordable car repairs to low-income families, veterans, single parents and others struggling with transportation needs.

"Working with low income families trying to get them to and from their employment," said Jason Wells, who leads the nonprofit.

Wells and his team were first featured nearly two years ago when they hoped to purchase their previous property. Unable to meet the $1.6 million asking price, they relocated to continue their work of restoring transportation for those who need it most.

"There's people that are like, 'This is the only thing I have, I live in a hotel, I live in a tent, I live in my car. This is all I got,'" Wells said.

The nonprofit draws clients from across the region, with some traveling more than two hours for services.

"We have folks driving over two hours. I'm getting phone calls from Washington D.C, Alexandria, Louisa, Petersburg," Wells said.

Despite operating on what Wells calls a skeleton budget, the organization is working to reduce costs even further for its most vulnerable customers. If Mechanics of Faith can raise $30,000 by April 1, they plan to lower labor costs to $75 per hour for low-income families.

The nonprofit currently charges less than half the industry standard rate. Wells said meeting this fundraising goal would help reduce costs for families while maintaining consistent pay for his dedicated staff.

"I can't afford to bonus these guys out or offer all these crazy benefits," Wells said. "These are guys that believe in what we do, some of them have even been homeless, the money doesn't drive them, the mission drives them."

Wells emphasized that community support is crucial for the organization's survival and continued mission.

"My biggest fear is that in the coming months, I'm going to have to make hard decisions that we either keep our doors open or we can't help anybody anymore," Wells said. "If we can raise more funds and we can get more support, I'm not having to spend every single penny to try and keep my lights on and that's what I'm doing right now."

Visit mechanicsoffaith.org to learn about donation opportunities or volunteer services.

