They hope to raise $1.6 million to provide affordable car repair services and free cars for veterans

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A nonprofit in Mechanicsville that provides low-cost car repair services to those in need is raising money to help purchase the property their new shop sits at.

The organization is Mechanics of Faith, and on top of fixing cars they give apprenticeships to men and women in recovery as well as repairing cars to give to veterans for free.

Tony Carden is one of the men who found Mechanics of Faith during his recovery journey. The Halifax native now serves as the shop manager.

"I didn’t know what to expect when I got out, but I knew I wasn’t going back out on the street," said Carden. "I went into a recovery house and one of the guys at the recovery house was actually on staff with mechanics and faith and I started volunteering."

He said it feels like a blessing to have found an organization willing to help him get back on his feet while also working in a field he already had decades of experience in.

"I loved what he was doing as far as giving back to the community because I felt I had taken so much from the community that I felt like I wanted to give something back," said Carden.

Jason Wells started Mechanics of Faith over six years ago. "It's not just a shop, it's a safe place," Wells said. "God really pulled on my heartstrings because I had a bunch of friends, they'd be like, Jason, 'Do you mind helping because I can’t afford it right now, I’m struggling?' and I’d be like, yeah!"

Wells said on average their cost is far lower than most mechanics. "We do everything we possibly can to keep the cost down for our for our clients, but at the same time safe," he said.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit had to find a new location to work. But thanks to the kindness of a community member, they were able to move to their current location in Mechanicsville in just three days. Now, they’re hoping to purchase the property with dreams of making an even greater impact.

"I want to help more people. I want to be able to help 1500 people in 2025, so that's the goal," Wells said.

With limited funding and goals to always to keep cost low for customers, they started a capital campaign aiming to raise the money they need. The capital campaign is set at $1.6 million, which Wells said gives them enough money to purchase the property and a new car lift for the shop.

Knowing just how much not having a working car can devastate a family, Wells said they will continue to do all they can to help lighten the load. "I want to give people hope. That's all I'm trying to do and know that there's, you know, better things are coming."

If you want to donate or learn more about the program you can visit their website.

