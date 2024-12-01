9 displaced after fire damages Chesterfield apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Nine people are looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Chesterfield Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Meadowbrook Apartments in the 5200 block of Whetstone Road around 5:30 p.m., officials said.

When crews arrived, they spotted smoke and flames showing from the building's first and second floors, assistant fire chief John Boatwright said.

Officials said it took about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

Three units were damaged and nine people were displaced, according to the battalion chief.

They are being assisted by management of the apartment complex and family members, officials said/

There has been no word yet on how the fire started.

