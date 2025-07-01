3-year-old in stable condition after nearly drowning in Chesterfield neighborhood pool

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 3-year-old is in stable condition after nearly drowning in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to a neighborhood pool in the 5300 block of Whetstone Road Monday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources say CPR was done on scene before the child was rushed to the hospital.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS confirmed the child is in stable condition and breathing on their own.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

