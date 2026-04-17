McConnell Golf buys The Crossings Golf Club in Henrico for $1. What comes next?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — McConnell Golf announced Friday it will purchase The Crossings Golf Club in Glen Allen with plans to redevelop the 268-acre property.

According to Richmond BizSense, McConnell paid $1 for the property, which is located near the Henrico Sports & Events Center, and agreed to invest $6 million to renovate the course and clubhouse. The Henrico Economic Development Authority purchased the facility in August 2024 for $3 million.

Through an agreement between McConnell Golf, the Henrico EDA and the Sports & Entertainment Authority of Henrico, the course will remain open to the public on a daily-fee basis.

"We see this as a unique opportunity to create something special — a high-quality public golf experience that serves the local community while also attracting regional and national events,"

McConnell Golf founder and CEO John McConnell said in a statement. "Henrico has been a strong partner throughout this process, and we believe this project will have a meaningful economic and recreational impact."

Construction and renovations are expected to begin following final approvals and McConnell hopes to have the new facility open in late 2027.

“We are thrilled to welcome McConnell Golf to our county and look forward to working with them on shaping the future of this cherished community asset in the Fairfield District,” Roscoe D. Cooper III said. “We appreciate McConnell Golf’s shared vision that this isn't just about golf; it’s about elevating the quality of life in our region, creating opportunities for our young people to play and learn and continuing to position Henrico as a leader in economic development and sports tourism."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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