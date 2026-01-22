Maude update: Pregnant hound found in Virginia with wire wrapped around neck doing 'exceptionally better'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Maude, the pregnant hound who was found with wire wrapped so tightly around her neck that it caused immense swelling, is doing "exceptionally better," according to an update from New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection.

Maude was found Monday on Eltham Road near the intersection with New Kent Highway.

WTVR courtesy of New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection

Investigators shared an update Tuesday saying they believe Maude was the victim of a cable snare trap, which is a device used for trapping wildlife that tightens like a zip tie as an animal struggles.

Thursday's social media update said Maude's neck is healing and her face is no longer swollen.

"We can’t believe this is the same dog!" the shelter said.

Maude is pregnant with one puppy and has not given birth yet. The shelter said they are waiting to see if she goes into labor and delivers naturally or if a cesarean section may be needed.

Maude's care costs were estimated to be around $10,000. In just 24 hours, the community stepped up to help the shelter exceed that amount.

"Thank you to everyone who donated to her care and played a huge part in saving her life!" the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for Maude's condition is asked to call 804-966-9500.

