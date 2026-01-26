Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
68  WX Alerts 20  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Maude update: Pregnant hound found in Virginia with wire wrapped around neck gives birth to puppy

Maude gives birth to puppy
WTVR
Maude gives birth to puppy
Maude update
Maude
taylor thumbnails - 2026-01-19T163848.297.png
Posted
and last updated

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Maude, the pregnant hound who was found in New Kent with wire wrapped so tightly around her neck that it caused immense swelling, has given birth to her puppy, according to an update from New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection.

Maude was found Monday, Jan. 19, on Eltham Road near the intersection with New Kent Highway.

Investigators believe she was the victim of a cable snare trap, which is a device used for trapping wildlife that tightens like a zip tie as an animal struggles.

Maude's care costs were estimated to be around $10,000. In just 24 hours, the community stepped up to help the shelter exceed that amount as veterinary teams worked to save her and her puppy.

On Maude's first day out of the vet's office and back at the shelter, she had her puppy.

"We had her checked by a local veterinarian to see if we should expect any more puppies and it turns out, she is a mother to a spoiled only child," the shelter wrote.

Maude and her puppy are doing well.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone