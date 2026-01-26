Maude update: Pregnant hound found in Virginia with wire wrapped around neck gives birth to puppy

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Maude, the pregnant hound who was found in New Kent with wire wrapped so tightly around her neck that it caused immense swelling, has given birth to her puppy, according to an update from New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection.

Maude was found Monday, Jan. 19, on Eltham Road near the intersection with New Kent Highway.

Investigators believe she was the victim of a cable snare trap, which is a device used for trapping wildlife that tightens like a zip tie as an animal struggles.

Maude's care costs were estimated to be around $10,000. In just 24 hours, the community stepped up to help the shelter exceed that amount as veterinary teams worked to save her and her puppy.

On Maude's first day out of the vet's office and back at the shelter, she had her puppy.

"We had her checked by a local veterinarian to see if we should expect any more puppies and it turns out, she is a mother to a spoiled only child," the shelter wrote.

Maude and her puppy are doing well.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.